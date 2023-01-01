Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $54.14 million and $1.45 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.23 or 0.01480693 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008608 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017741 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00035162 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.11 or 0.01720505 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

