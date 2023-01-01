Radix (XRD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $227,316.94

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $168.71 million and $227,316.94 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,973,954,099 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

