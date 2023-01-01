Rally Reaches Market Cap of $28.43 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Rally has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $28.43 million and $1.42 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00462354 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.05 or 0.02943100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.29 or 0.29585951 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

