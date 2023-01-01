Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

