RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.19. 86,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $860.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 48,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

