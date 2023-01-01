Request (REQ) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Request has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $85.26 million and $2.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00226762 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08515824 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,782,171.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

