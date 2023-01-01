Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF remained flat at $5.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $119,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 604,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,273.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $428,140 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

