Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 474.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSGUF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

