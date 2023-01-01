Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYCEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

