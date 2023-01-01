RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $56.99 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $56.99 million and approximately $22,128.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $16,539.69 or 0.99881747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,559.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00423129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00885840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00094598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00583248 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00248570 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,445.57067147 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,567.33078205 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,023.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

