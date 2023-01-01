RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $22,107.81 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $16,610.87 or 0.99963247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $57.23 million and $22,107.81 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,616.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00427923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021133 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00895306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00585362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00249557 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

