Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ryanair by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after buying an additional 1,722,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after buying an additional 1,009,514 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after buying an additional 856,560 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ryanair by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

