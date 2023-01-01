Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 80,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 146,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MS opened at $85.02 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

