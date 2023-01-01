Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 622,331 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,585,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,123,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $22,002,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

