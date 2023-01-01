Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 425 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW stock opened at $170.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.31. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

