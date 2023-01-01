Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.