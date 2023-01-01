Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $336.53 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $575.00. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.14.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

