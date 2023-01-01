Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $246.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.