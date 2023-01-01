SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Update

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 92,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAI.TECH Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

SAI.TECH Global Trading Down 16.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. SAI.TECH Global has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

