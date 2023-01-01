Saitama (SAITAMA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.59 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $46.59 million and approximately $804,495.71 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037993 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018110 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00227611 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00103681 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $868,728.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

