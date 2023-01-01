Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of SANM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 462,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,623. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sanmina by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

