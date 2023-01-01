Santos FC Fan Token Price Tops $4.38 on Major Exchanges (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $22.56 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.38 or 0.00026344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00461882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.02947907 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.87 or 0.29555718 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.