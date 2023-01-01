Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Reaches $4.45

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00026900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and $13.93 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

