Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 292,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,156.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SISXF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF remained flat at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Savaria has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

