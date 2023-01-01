Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 341,986 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 341,986 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 3.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.34% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $99,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

CTSH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 5,540,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,689. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

