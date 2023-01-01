Scharf Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,877. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

