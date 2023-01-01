Scharf Investments LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Shares of ACN traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.84. 1,339,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,790. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.03 and a 200-day moving average of $282.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $416.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.