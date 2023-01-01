Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 183.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $173.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.74 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

