Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 188.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,021,000 after acquiring an additional 241,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $266.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,858,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,378,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $402.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.49.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.