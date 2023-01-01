Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,790. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $416.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

