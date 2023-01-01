Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,068,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,963 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 10.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $98,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.8% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $53.44 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86.

