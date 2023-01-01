Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is ACT Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,949 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 15.1% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after acquiring an additional 300,899 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

