Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.51 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

