Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,394. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

