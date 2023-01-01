SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 841.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 177.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 30.0% during the first quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SCPL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 213,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,582. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SciPlay to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

