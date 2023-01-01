Scott Investment Partners LLP Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Scott Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.1% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.49. 690,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.