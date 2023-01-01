Scott Investment Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Scott Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.8% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $11.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,015.28. 196,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,704. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,954.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,887.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

