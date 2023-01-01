Secret (SIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16.11 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Secret has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $2,601.30 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00111184 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00191270 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00041126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00544305 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,880.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

