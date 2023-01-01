Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Update

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,365,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,428.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCTBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. Securitas AB has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

Read More

