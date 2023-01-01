SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SelectQuote Stock Up 1.4 %

SLQT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 526,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $111.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.12. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 target price on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

About SelectQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

