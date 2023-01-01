Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Short Interest Up 48.3% in December

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LGST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. 26,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,770,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 370,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 1,180,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,662,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 143.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 663,415 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,083,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

