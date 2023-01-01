Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.86 million.

Semtech Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $28.69 on Friday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

About Semtech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

