ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,111,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $388.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $658.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

