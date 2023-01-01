SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Update

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,067,200 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 801,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,185.8 days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

SGHHF stock remained flat at 16.65 during trading on Friday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of 16.65 and a 1-year high of 16.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from 2,900.00 to 2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the delivery, logistics, and real estate businesses in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

