Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Shell by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

