Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Rises By 26.4%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRK. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.73. 112,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,842. The stock has a market cap of $814.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $294,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,013 shares of company stock worth $519,695. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 42.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.