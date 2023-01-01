Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Increases By 46.2%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,700 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.78. 203,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,218. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

