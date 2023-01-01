Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Rises By 16.7%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 262,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,702. AdvanSix has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,046.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

