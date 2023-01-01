Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Increases By 18.8%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

ERC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 103,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,981. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $13.34.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

