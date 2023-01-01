Short Interest in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Decreases By 30.9%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 847,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 954,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after buying an additional 362,611 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 587.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 493,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 107,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,355. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

